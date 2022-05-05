COVID-19: India Reports Uptick in Daily Infections With 3,275 Cases

Taking view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, wearing of face masks has been made compulsory again in public places in Lucknow and 6 NCR districts, the state government said on Monday, 18 April.
Amidst a COVID-19 surge in the country, India on Thursday, 5 May recorded an uptick in infections with 3,275 cases and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours, The Union Health Ministry said in its health bulletin.
With a daily positivity rate of 0.77 per cent, active cases in the country reached 19,179.
(This will be updated with more details.)
