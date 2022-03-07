Unvaccinated People Made up 92% Of COVID Deaths in India This Year: Govt Data

Back in September 2021, three separate studies conducted by the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID complications than fully vaccinated individuals.

The third study, conducted between June and August 2021, looked at data from the largest real-world study conducted in the US on the effectiveness of the three vaccines, and involved 32,000 people.

Another report by the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) based on records of 70,000 COVID deaths in the country found the death rate to be 356.5 per 100,000 among unvaccinated people in the time period between July and December 2021.