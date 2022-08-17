3 Arrested for Allegedly Raising Anti-India Slogans During Tiranga Yatra in Agra

Representational image.
(Photo: PTI)
Three youths have been arrested for allegedly raising anti-India slogans when a 'Tiranga yatra' was being taken out in Gokulpura area here on Independence Day, police said on Wednesday, 17 August.
Superintendent of Police (SP City) Vikas Kumar told reporters that the police took cognisance of a video of the incident and registered a case.
"A case has been registered under Section 153-B (causing disharmony) of the IPC against Faizan, Sadab and Muhajjam residents of Gokulpura in Agra city. All three youths have been arrested and legal action is being taken against them," he added.
Triloki Singh, SHO at Lohamandi Police Station, told PTI, "The youths were arrested on Tuesday. They are the residents of Gokulpura locality in Agra city. Their ages are between 19 to 21 years."
According to the FIR registered at Lohamandi Police Station, complainant Aman Verma said,
Verma has also submitted a video of the incident as proof and demanded strict action against those who had raised anti-national slogans, it said.
