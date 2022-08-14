BJP Leader Booked for Conducting Tiranga Yatra Without Permission in Delhi

BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal is among six persons booked for taking out a 'Tiranga Yatra' without permission in Delhi. Representational image.
(Photo: PTI)
BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal and the director of the Delhi Gymkhana club are among six persons booked for taking out a 'Tiranga Yatra' without permission when there was a security deployment drill for VIP movement, officials said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said on Saturday that, "They had taken out the march without permission when the deployment of VIP carcade rehearsal is in place." Tiranga Yatras are being taken out across the country to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.
Chahal, who is Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary, said he has no information regarding the case filed in connection with the Yatra.
