2 Minor Dalit Girls Found Dead in a Field in Unnao, 3rd Critical

Two Dalit girls, one 13-year-old and one 16-year-old, along with a 17-year-old, were found in a critical condition, on Wednesday, 17 February, in a family’s field in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district.

Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni, who reached the spot, said that two of the girls were declared dead when they arrived at the hospital, and the 17-year-old is critical and undergoing treatment.

She was taken to Kanpur Regency Hospital where she has been admitted in the ICU. The post-mortem test on the other two girls will be done on Thursday.