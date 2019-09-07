Caste On Wheels: India’s Fascination With Flaunting Caste on Cars

‘Koi humse faltu panga nahi leta’, ‘Sabko pata chal jaye chaudhary sahab ki gaddi khadi hai’, were the replies of some motorists. But does that mean that they can take panga with people? To this question, people promptly replied ‘Why will I not abide by the law?’, and ‘I am not a don. If the police stop me, I do. I get fined too’.

A lot of people said that these stickers prove useful when they are in trouble as other people belonging to the same caste come to help. This has become a way of enjoying the pride of their community.