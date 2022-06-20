16 Youth Cong Workers Held for Stopping Train at Delhi's Shivaji Bridge Station

Security personnel at Delhi's Shivaji Bridge railway station after Youth Congress members stopped a train during their protest over the ED's probe against Rahul Gandhi and the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme.
(Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist)
As many as 16 Youth Congress workers were arrested on Monday, 20 June, after they stopped the Nanded Express at Delhi's Shivaji Bridge railway station in protest against the Centre's new Agnipath scheme and the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) interrogation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Harendra K Singh, DCP, Railways, said that the ACP Railways and SHO of New Delhi Railway Station reached the spot, and removed the demonstrators from the railway tracks in coordination with Railway Protection Force (RPF).
The train resumed thereafter.
Meanwhile, Congress leaders met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday to discuss the alleged mistreatment of MPs by the police during the demonstrations.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, senior leaders Sachin Pilot, Salman Khurshid, Mallikarjun Kharge, and KC Venugopal took part in the protest, which saw the participation of over 500 people.
