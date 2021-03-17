Zomato Row: Woman Who Accused Delivery Boy of Assault Leaves City

The first FIR was registered on 10 March based on a complaint given by Chandranee.

In the second FIR, which Kamaraj had lodged, the police has booked Chandranee under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 341 (wrongful restraint), 355 (assault or criminal force), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Following the lodging of Kamaraj’s complaint, Chandranee’s home address was leaked on the internet. Chandranee had safety concerns, since the case has sparked several debates on social media, with support for Kamaraj and the plight of other delivery boys during the pandemic.

“She feels afraid staying here as people might come to her home to speak to her about the FIR,” said a police offer to The News Minute, noting that the leak of her postal address compromised her safety and privacy.