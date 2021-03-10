Bengaluru Woman Alleges Zomato Delivery Exec Hurt Her, Posts Video
Sources have claimed that the woman hit the delivery exec with a slipper.
A Bengaluru-based content creator and make-up artist, Hitesha Chandranee, alleged that she was assaulted by a Zomato delivery executive on 9 March after an altercation over a delayed food delivery. In a video posted on Instagram, she was seen with a bloody gash on her nose, alleging that the delivery executive attacked her after she confronted him over the delay in the delivery of her order. She further added that the delivery executive barged into her home and abused her.
According to the video posted by her, she placed an order at 3.30 pm which was supposed to be delivered by 4.30 pm, but since she did not receive her order on time, she got in touch with Zomato’s customer support asking them to either waive off the charges for the order or cancel the order.
When the delivery executive arrived, she asked him to wait as she was speaking to a customer care representative, which is when she says he started abusing her.
“The Zomato delivery guy came and he was so rude. I don’t usually open the door because of Shushi [her pet dog] and I opened the door a little and through the small slit I asked him to wait because I was conversing with Zomato’s customer support,” Hitesha says in the video. “I gave him a choice saying I do not need the order so you can take it, I am okay. But he refused to take the order back and he started screaming at me, saying ‘Am I a slave or what? You are asking me to wait here.’ So, it was really threatening for me and I tried to shut my door but he pushed the door, took my order from the table, that is he entered my home and punched me on my face so that I don’t get back to him, and he ran away,” she said in the video.
Sources allege that Hitesha hit him with a slipper to which he responded in self-defence and that resulted in her getting hurt due to a door. Zomato's detailed reaction is expected after they speak to both parties.
Twitter reacted to the incident asking Zomato to investigate into the matter. Zomato reached to Hitesha Chandranee saying they would help out with medical care.
