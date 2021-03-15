Zomato Case: FIR Against Woman After Delivery Exec Claims Assault

On 10 March, Hitesha Chandranee, who is a resident of Electronic City, made an Instagram video accusing Kamaraj of assaulting her, which caused an injury on the nose. Hitesha’s video went viral prompting the food delivery app to initiate an action.

Following the case, Kamaraj in an exclusive interview with TNM, first gave his version of the events in which he alleged that Hitesha misbehaved with him when he went to deliver food at her residence. According to Kamaraj, Hitesha refused to pay money for the food claiming that the delivery was late.

He alleged that Hitesha called him a “slave” and other expletives in Hindi for being late. She also allegedly flung slippers at him. Allegedly when she was hitting, she hurt herself, for which she blamed Kamaraj.

Following the interview, Kamaraj received wide support from netizens, who sought for a thorough inquiry and action against Hitesha if she had made a false complaint.