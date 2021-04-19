With Rise in Cases, Rajasthan Imposes 15-day Lockdown From Monday

In view of the steep rise in Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has announced a 15-day lockdown starting on Monday, 19 April.
The home department, late on Sunday, issued new guidelines for the lockdown that has been named 'Public Discipline Fortnight'. All offices, except those connected to essential services, shall remain closed.
Public transport will be open in the state and factories and manufacturing units shall also remain operational. NREGA projects will continue to ensure workers get regular jobs.
According to the guidelines, markets, malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls and all religious places shall remain closed. All the educational institutes, coaching centres, libraries, social and political programmes, etc have been suspended.
"Pregnant women will be allowed to travel to hospital. Those going to take Covid shots will be permitted and PDS shops will also run throughout the week. Only 50 people will be allowed to attend a wedding while 20 can attend a funeral. Telecom, Internet services, postal services, cable services, etc. will remain open," the guidelines read.
