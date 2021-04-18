‘Not Right to Blame Polls’: Amit Shah on Second Wave Of COVID

As per The Indian Express, on being told that unlike the first wave, there doesn’t seem to be a sense of urgency or emergency at the Centre, during the second wave, Shah said: “That’s not true.”

“There were two meetings with Chief Ministers and I was also present…Consultations have happened with scientists on the vaccination front…preparations to fight this are full-fledged. The pace (of spread) this time is so high that it is a bit difficult to fight. But I am confident that we will have a victory over this.”

On being questioned about the government sending vaccine stocks overseas, even as the states report shortage of the jab, Shah claimed that there was no shortage.

“Our vaccination programme was the fastest in the world. In the first 10 days, the number of people who got vaccinated was the highest in India. After the first shot, there has to be a gap and the second one cannot be expedited. I do not agree that there’s a shortage.”

The Home Minister also stated that he thinks the surge is mainly because of the new mutants of the virus and many countries are seeing the same surge. He also said that any conclusion would be premature as scientists are still studying the virus.