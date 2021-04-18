Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Writes to PM Modi on Managing COVID Crisis

Amid concerns over the rising COVID cases in India, former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gave him five suggestions to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

In a letter, Singh emphasised on the expansion of the COVID vaccination programme, as it is a big part of pandemic management. "The key to our fight against COVID-19 must be ramping up the vaccination effort. Currently, India has vaccinated only a small fraction of its population," Singh wrote in a letter.

Here are the five suggestions Manmohan Singh gave PM Modi and his government in the letter.