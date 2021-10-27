Varavara Rao Need Not Surrender Until 18 November: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court, on Tuesday, 26 October, said that Varavara Rao, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, need not surrender before the police or Taloja Jail authorities until 18 November.

The court maintained that Rao's plea for extension of bail will be heard next month, however, he will have to file a fresh plea to be able to stay in Hyderabad with his family instead of Mumbai.