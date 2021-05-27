Mendacious, Designed to Impede Probe: Delhi Police Slams Twitter

Hours after Twitter said that it is concerned by the recent events regarding its employees in India, Delhi Police on Thursday rubbished its claims and termed the statements of the microblogging giant as “mendacious”.

The Delhi Police also said that Twitter has taken upon itself, in the garb of terms of service, to adjudicate the truth or otherwise of documents in the public space. “We have come across press reports that quote Twitter making statements pertaining to the ongoing enquiry by Delhi Police. Prima facie, these statements are not only mendacious but also designed to impede a lawful inquiry by a private enterprise. Twitter Inc. has taken upon itself, in the garb of terms of service, to adjudicate the truth or otherwise of documents in public space,” Delhi Police said in a statement.