Twitter, FB Getting Banned in India? All You Need to Know About It

The talks about global social media giants like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp getting banned in India started doing rounds on Tuesday, 25 May.

The reason was Centre's new Information Technology (IT) rules which comes into effect from Wednesday, 26 May 2021.

The new rules were announced by the Central Government in February 2021. All social media organizations were given three months to accept the same.

As per the new IT rules introduced by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, these "significant social media intermediaries" will lose their intermediaries status, if they fail to comply with the new rules.

"Significant social media intermediaries" are those platforms which house more than 50 lakh users.