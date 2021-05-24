Delhi Police Searches Twitter Offices Amid ‘Manipulated’ Tags Row

A team of the Delhi Police Special Cell is conducting raids at the offices of Twitter India in three locations in Delhi and Gurugram, news agency ANI reported on Monday, 24 May.

Earlier, the police had sent a notice and sought a clarification from Twitter regarding the classification of a tweet by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra as 'manipulated media'.

The tweet pertains to the 'toolkit', which BJP leaders said was allegedly created by the Congress to target the government over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

"Delhi Police is enquiring into a complaint in which clarification is sought from the Twitter regarding the classification of a tweet by Sambit Patra as 'manipulative'. It appears that Twitter has some information which is not known to us on the basis of which they have classified it as such. The information is relevant to the inquiry. Special Cell, which is conducting the inquiry, wants to find out the truth. Twitter, which has claimed to know the underlying truth, should clarify," the Delhi Police said in a statement.