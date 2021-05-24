Delhi Police Searches Twitter Offices Amid ‘Manipulated’ Tags Row

A team of the Delhi Police Special Cell is conducting raids at the offices of Twitter India in three locations in Delhi and Gurugram, news agency ANI reported on Monday, 24 May.
Earlier, the police had sent a notice and sought a clarification from Twitter regarding the classification of a tweet by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra as 'manipulated media'.
The tweet pertains to the 'toolkit', which BJP leaders said was allegedly created by the Congress to target the government over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
"Delhi Police is enquiring into a complaint in which clarification is sought from the Twitter regarding the classification of a tweet by Sambit Patra as 'manipulative'. It appears that Twitter has some information which is not known to us on the basis of which they have classified it as such. The information is relevant to the inquiry. Special Cell, which is conducting the inquiry, wants to find out the truth. Twitter, which has claimed to know the underlying truth, should clarify," the Delhi Police said in a statement.
Last week, the Government of India had made a "strong" communication to Twitter, objecting to use of the 'manipulated media' tags on certain tweets by Indian politicians, and asked the social media company to remove them "in the interest of fairness and equity," sources in the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) had been cited as saying by news agency ANI.
"The Ministry has further stated that Twitter unilaterally chose to go ahead and designate certain tweets as 'manipulated', pending investigation. This action not only dilutes the credibility of Twitter but also puts a question mark on the status of Twitter as an 'intermediary'," the sources were quoted as saying.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's tweet was tagged as 'manipulated media' by Twitter two days after the party accused Congress for making a 'toolkit' targeting the government over its COVID handling.
On 18 May, Patra had shared screenshots of the alleged ‘toolkit’, claiming that the Congress had created the document to “corner” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his handling of the pandemic.
The Congress, meanwhile, had approached the Delhi Police with a complaint against several BJP leaders, and accused them of 'forgery'. The party also wrote a formal complaint to Twitter, seeking suspension of accounts of BJP leaders who were "indulging in spreading forged documents attributing to Congress".
Published: 24 May 2021,06:53 PM IST