Rizwi’s Quran Row: What Happened and Why Has It Caused Outrage?  

The former chief of Shia Waqf Board, Wasim Rizvi’s, petition before the Supreme Court seeking removal of 26 verses from the Quran has caused outrage amidst the Shia and Sunni sects in the country.

Hundreds gathered outside Bara Imambara in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, demanding Rizvi’s immediate arrest, the dismissal of the petition in the SC, and a heavy fine on Rizvi for spreading unrest.

There have also been protests by Muslims from Hyderabad, which saw advocates dissenting outside Nampally Criminal Court condemning Rizvi’s move.

There will be a joint protest rally on Friday, 19 March, led by prominent Shia and Sunni clerics after prayers at the Jama Masjid, reported The New Indian Express.