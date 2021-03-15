Who Is Narsinghanand? Priest at Temple Where Muslim Boy Was Hit

Controversial Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati’s name has cropped up again after his disciple, Shringi Yadav, was spotted in a video where he is reportedly seen thrashing a 14-year-old Muslim boy on 11 March, allegedly for entering the Dasna Devi Mandir in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh to drink water.
The Hindutva activist, after public outrage, has been charged under Sections 504, 505, 323 and 352 of the IPC.
The boy’s father claims that the temple used to be open for everybody “but that has changed over the past few years,” according to a report by The Indian Express.
On a number of occasions, Saraswati’s name has come up in connection with raising of communal tensions in western Uttar Pradesh, including in areas adjoining Delhi.
Hindu Swabhiman, and affiliate Dharam Sena have been known to give arms training to Hindu youth and children.
Saraswati’s close ties to ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and leader Kapil Mishra, as well as his technology savvy, active presence on the internet has found him many ardent followers, including Yadav. Saraswati has identified BJP leaders Baikunth Lal Sharma ‘Prem’ and BP Singhal as his mentors.
He has also hailed UP CM Yogi Adityanath as a “karmayogi” who has “saved Uttar Pradesh from an Islamic onslaught,” and openly praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah and credits him with the pro-Hindutva policies of the second Narendra Modi government.
The central narrative in Saraswati’s utterances has been that Hindus are under an existential threat from Islam and Muslims, and that they need to fight as well as procreate in order to survive.
Saraswati has been calling for a “final war against Muslims” and has propounded that “Islam must be removed to save humanity”.
These statements were released mainly through videos posted on his official YouTube channel ‘Narsingh Vani’ and a few were in the form of interviews on major TV networks like Aaj Tak, allowing him to spread his 'war cry against Muslims’ to lakhs of people.
Citizens for Justice and Peace, a non-profit, wrote a letter to Information Technology Ministry and the Ministry of Minority Affairs, asking them to stop the broadcast of episodes which encourage anti-Muslim hatred, reported The Wire.
In 2017, a video of gunshots being fired at the Dasna Devi temple went viral, exposing how people were being trained in the use of guns at the temple. On being asked if the guns being used are legal, Saraswati’s response was, “License? When the war with ISIS begins, these laws won’t make a difference.”
In a documentary by The Quint in 2015, Hindu Swabhiman functionary Chetna Sharma – also known as Yati Maa Chetnanand – could be seen telling a child that he needs to learn how to use weapons to “fight Muslims who are exploiting Hindu women.”
Though the recent incident involving the 14-year-old has garnered headlines, it is one amongst many such incidents of intolerance against those of the Muslim faith, that have been on the rise in several Indian states.
Cases of lynching have also been prevalent in Uttar Pradesh, and several BJP-led states have passed ‘anti-Love Jihad’ laws, that have been heavily criticised for being used as ‘tools to target Muslims’ amid growing pro-Hindutva sentiments.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined