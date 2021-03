Who Is Narsinghanand? Priest at Temple Where Muslim Boy Was Hit

Controversial Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati’s name has cropped up again after his disciple, Shringi Yadav, was spotted in a video where he is reportedly seen thrashing a 14-year-old Muslim boy on 11 March, allegedly for entering the Dasna Devi Mandir in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh to drink water.

The Hindutva activist, after public outrage, has been charged under Sections 504, 505, 323 and 352 of the IPC.