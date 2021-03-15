Who Is Narsinghanand? Priest at Temple Where Muslim Boy Was Hit

In 2017, a video of gunshots being fired at the Dasna Devi temple went viral, exposing how people were being trained in the use of guns at the temple. On being asked if the guns being used are legal, Saraswati’s response was, “License? When the war with ISIS begins, these laws won’t make a difference.”

In a documentary by The Quint in 2015, Hindu Swabhiman functionary Chetna Sharma – also known as Yati Maa Chetnanand – could be seen telling a child that he needs to learn how to use weapons to “fight Muslims who are exploiting Hindu women.”

Though the recent incident involving the 14-year-old has garnered headlines, it is one amongst many such incidents of intolerance against those of the Muslim faith, that have been on the rise in several Indian states.

Cases of lynching have also been prevalent in Uttar Pradesh, and several BJP-led states have passed ‘anti-Love Jihad’ laws, that have been heavily criticised for being used as ‘tools to target Muslims’ amid growing pro-Hindutva sentiments.