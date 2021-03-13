Living With Terrorist Tag For 20 Years: Muslims Free in SIMI Case

“Everyone was told that we are ‘terrorists’. People would be scared to meet us or even say salaam. This is how our lives have been for the last 20 years.”

Asif Shaikh wanted to be a journalist but now runs a business of spices in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. He says, “I couldn’t fulfill my dream of becoming a journalist because I attended an educational seminar held for Muslims in Surat, 20 years back.”

Asif and 126 others were arrested and charged under India’s anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for attending a conference allegedly organised by members of banned outfit Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

Two decades passed, five of the accused died, the rest faced extreme social stigma and financial crisis. Some lost their jobs, some had to shift cities for the frequent court hearings and some others had to run from pillar to post to support their families.

In March 2021, a Surat court said that the prosecution failed to produce “cogent, reliable, and satisfactory” evidence to establish its claim and observed that the accused cannot be held guilty under the UAPA.