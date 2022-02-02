'Excited to Work Together': Ratan Tata's Welcome Message on Air India Flights

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Air India)
After Tata Group's takeover of Air India, the airline has released a special message by Ratan Tata welcoming passengers onboard flights. The message was posted by Air India on their Twitter handle on Wednesday, 2 February, morning.
“The Tata group welcomes Air India's new customers and is excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service," Tata can be heard saying in the audio message.
The Tata Group officially took the reins of the airlines after the divestment process was completed on Thursday, 27 January.
After the takeover, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "We're totally delighted that this process is complete and happy to have Air India back in the Tata Group. We look forward to working with everyone to create a world-class airline."
"Welcome. Welcome back," he also wrote in a letter addressed to Air India employees on Thursday.
On 8 October 2021, the Talace Private Ltd – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons – emerged as the winning bidder for Air India at a bid of Rs 18,000 crore. This comes after four years of efforts by the government to find a buyer for its beleaguered national carrier and its subsidiaries.
On Friday, 28 January, the first day after the formal takeover of the airlines by the Tata Group, the pilots were asked to change the welcome announcement that is made after the closure of the cabin.
"Dear Guests, this is your Captain (Name) speaking... Welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of the Tata Group again, after seven decades," the welcome speech, as sent out to all the pilots, read.
Further, the pilots have been asked to say: "We look forward to serving you on this and every Air India flight with renewed commitment and passion. Welcome to the future of Air India! We hope you enjoy the journey. Thank you."
