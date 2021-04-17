24K New Cases in Delhi, Shortage of Oxygen, Remdesivir: Delhi CM

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, 17 April, has said that around 24,000 new cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours and there is a shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir.
He further said that the government hopes to add 6,000 more beds in the next two to three days.
Elaborating on the shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has requested Centre to augment oxygen support system and Remdesivir supply. Kejriwal said that the government is monitoring the situation closely and they will take whatever steps are required, if the situation deteriorates.
Earlier, Kejriwal had announced a weekend lockdown (17 April to 6 am on 19 April) to curb the spread of the virus as the whole country grapples with the rising cases of COVID. On Saturday, India reported more than 2.3 lakh cases.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 17 Apr 2021,05:23 PM IST