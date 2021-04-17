24K New Cases in Delhi, Shortage of Oxygen, Remdesivir: Delhi CM

Elaborating on the shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has requested Centre to augment oxygen support system and Remdesivir supply. Kejriwal said that the government is monitoring the situation closely and they will take whatever steps are required, if the situation deteriorates.

Earlier, Kejriwal had announced a weekend lockdown (17 April to 6 am on 19 April) to curb the spread of the virus as the whole country grapples with the rising cases of COVID. On Saturday, India reported more than 2.3 lakh cases.