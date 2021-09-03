Antilia Bomb Scare: NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Sachin Vaze, Other Accused

The Maharashtra ATS had found former API Sachin Vaze the key conspirator in the alleged murder case. Image used for representational purposes.
Photo: PTI/Mitesh Bhuvad
The National Investigation Agency on Friday, 3 September, filed a charge sheet against dismissed police officers Sachin Vaze, Pradeep Sharma, Sunil Mane, Riyazuddin Qazi and others before a special NIA court in Mumbai in the Antilia bomb scare case and the connected death of businessman Mansukh Hiren, news agency ANI reported.
In August, the court had granted a 30-day extension to the NIA, who filed the charge sheet two days before the deadline, a defence lawyer said.
The case relates to the murder of Hiren, the owner of the SUV that was found laden with explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence on 25 February.
In March, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad had said that it had found former API Sachin Vaze the key conspirator in the alleged murder case.
Hiren was found dead in a creek on 5 March. His car had been stolen from him just days before being discovered outside Antilla, on 25 February.
The NIA had taken over the case in March. A formal order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had been issued to the NIA in this regard, sources had told The Quint.
The Maharashtra ATS had arrested Naresh Dhare, a 31-year-old bookie, and Vinayak Shinde in connection with the murder probe of Hiren.
Sources in the ATS had earlier told The Quint that Shinde was close to Vaze and had called Hiren posing as ‘Tawde’ from Kandivali Crime Branch on 4 March. Hiren was found dead a day later.
In the FIR registered on 7 March, Hiren’s wife Kamala had alleged that he had left the house after a phone call from a certain police officer named ‘Tawde’.
Shinde had been sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2007 Lakhan Bhaiya fake encounter case and has been on parole since May 2020 as part of a bid to decongest jails in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dhare, a bookie, had allegedly helped Shinde get the SIM card registered in Gujarat to make the phone call to Hiren.
“The ATS has found evidence against Vaze in the case. The team conducted a technical analysis of the information obtained in the preliminary investigation and traced the SIM card used in the crime. The SIM card was obtained from a bookie, who runs a club and is also involved in betting in Mumbai, at the behest of Sachin Vaze,” Singh had said in March.
Published: 03 Sep 2021,06:10 PM IST