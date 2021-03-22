ATS Claims Mansukh Hiren Case Is Solved, Chief Meets HM Deshmukh

Sources told The Quint that Shinde – who was allegedly close to the accused former cop Sachin Vaze – had called Hiren posing as ‘Tawde’ from the Kandivali Crime Branch on 4 March. He had asked him to meet in Mumbai’s Ghodbunder area. Hiren was found dead a day later.

In the FIR registered on 7 March, Hiren’s wife Kamala had alleged that he had left the house after a phone call from a certain police officer named ‘Tawde’.

Dhare, a bookie, had allegedly helped Shinde get a SIM card registered in Gujarat to make the phone call to Hiren.