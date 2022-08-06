JD(U) Sends Notice to RCP Singh, Seeking Property Details

In a letter to its former national president Ramchandra Prasad (RCP) Singh, Bihar's Janata Dal United (JD(U)) sought information on all the properties Singh had acquired in the last nine years. The party claimed to have found irregularities in the properties acquired by him.

The letter comes a week after videos of Singh projecting himself as Bihar's future chief minister through slogans emerged.

Remarking on the notice, party's parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha said that the matter was clear, and that the party received information, which made the issue look like a prima facie corruption case, reported news agency ANI.

"The party now wants to know his version. Further action will be taken as needed. We are awaiting his reply," the agency quoted him as saying.