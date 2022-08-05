Bihar's Education System in Shambles, No Exam Results Even After 4 Years
The consistent downfall of the quality of education in Bihar raises the question – how?
English Script: Mamta
Video Editors: Mohd Irshad Alam, Purnendu Pritam
Recently, the Ministry of Education released the list of top 100 universities. Not a single university in the list was from Bihar.
Bihar is now at the bottom of the education ladder. The consistent downfall of the quality of education in Bihar raises the question – how?
Previously in 2017, on the hundredth anniversary of Patna University, CM Nitish Kumar requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant Patna University the status of Central University. PM Modi did not accept this demand, instead he made another promise.
“Granting the status of a central university is a thing of the past. I want to take this university a step further. A list of 20 best universities of the country will be made, and they will be provided with 10 thousand crore rupees in five years,” said PM Modi in response to Nitish Kumar.
Patna University was not on the list of 20 best universities and did not get any funds. Patna University did not apply for NIRF. "We will apply for NIRF next year," was the response of Patna University V-C, Girish Chaudhary.
In the 2022 NIRF ranking, only two institutions, IIT-Patna with a rank of 59 and NIT-Patna with a rank of 63, were in the list of top 100. These two institutions are central universities.
At Magadh University, Bodh Gaya students are protesting for a month against the delay in the results.
The woes of students in Bihar don’t end here. The future of students at Jai Prakash Narayan University is jeopardised due to late sessions.
After these many years since independence, basic education is still not available to students of Bihar. The students of Bihar are moving out of the state for better educational opportunities.
There is a coalition government in the state, even then the education system of Bihar is in shambles. If you will just deliver speeches and consolations, then we will be forced to ask, janab, aise kaise?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.