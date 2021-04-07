SC to Hear Deshmukh’s Plea Against HC’s CBI Probe Order on 8 April

The Supreme Court will on Thursday, 8 April, hear a plea by filed by the Maharashtra government as well as ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh against the Bombay High Court order of a preliminary Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation against him over alleged corruption and malpractices, reported LiveLaw.
The probe was ordered by the HC on Monday over former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s plea levelling allegations of corruption, extortion, and other malpractices against Deshmukh.
The court had ordered for the investigation to be completed within 15 days, following which the CBI would decide on the course of action.
Meanwhile, the CBI on Tuesday said that it has registered a preliminary inquiry into allegations of corruption against Deshmukh.
The announcement came late on Tuesday night, hours after the Maharashtra government had moved the Supreme Court against the high court’s order.
In his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deshmukh wrote, “The Bombay High Court on 5 April, on the basis of the plea by advocate Jayshree Patil, ordered a preliminary investigation by the CBI against me. In the backdrop of the order, it doesn’t morally suit me to continue as the home minister. Hence, I have decided to step down from the post. I request you to relieve me from the same.”
