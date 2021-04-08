Vaze Case: Maharashtra Fit For President’s Rule, Says BJP 

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party Chief, Chandrakant Patil on Thursday, 8 April claimed that Maharashtra would be a “fit case of President’s rule”, adding that his party was not making that demand.

Patil reiterated that experts should identify what else is needed to impose the President’s rule, saying, "If you want to blame the Centre for everything, why not give the state administration to the central government?”, according to PTI.

Patil’s remarks come a day after suspended police officer Sachin Vaze’s explosive letter accusing former home minister Anil Deshmukh and Transport Minister Anil Parab and others of pressuring him to extort money from the contractors of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and illegal tobacco factories and bars in the city.

Vaze was arrested in connection with the scare caused by explosives in a parked car near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, as well as with the death of Mansukh Hiren – the owner of the said car.