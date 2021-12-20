Delhi Court Blast: Arrested DRDO Scientist in Hospital After Alleged Suicide Bid

The DRDO scientist had allegedly planted a bomb to kill his neighbor, who was a lawyer, according to the police.
DRDO scientist Bharat Bhushan Kataria, who was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell in connection with the Rohini Court blast case on Friday, 17 December, has allegedly tried to kill himself by consuming hand wash while in custody.
At least one person was injured in the blast that was reported at the Rohini Court in Delhi on 9 December.
47-year-old Kataria, who has been with the DRDO for 20 years, had allegedly planted a bomb at the court to kill his neighbour, lawyer Amit Vashisht, with whom he had a long-standing dispute, according to the police.
On Saturday night, Kataria complained of stomach pain and vomiting and was rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, according to the police. Police sources said he was then referred to AIIMS and is stable.
The officer said that Kataria had said that he wanted to kill himself but later when police personnel went to check on him, he said he didn’t consume anything.
He added, “We spoke to doctors who said he had ingested hand wash… A senior doctor will check on him tomorrow and he will be discharged. All his vitals are normal. He will be interrogated again soon.”
Police said that Kataria was questioned on Saturday, and was showed visuals of him on the court premises. However, he has refused to share details.
Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Saturday said they had found a robe similar to those worn by lawyers from Kataria.
"On search, we recovered bomb-making material like shrapnel and other incriminating evidence from his house," he had added, according to Financial Express.
(With inputs from PTI and Financial Express.)
