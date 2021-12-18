Low-Intensity Rohini Court Blast: Accused Identified as DRDO Scientist

As per the Indian Express report, forensic experts and the National Security Guard (NSG) told Delhi police that the bomb's circuit was assembled in a faulty manner, leading to only the detonator's explosion.

At least one person was injured in the blast that was reported at the Rohini Court in Delhi on 9 December.

"The blast was of low intensity and the injured person was rushed to a hospital nearby, even before the fire tenders had reached the spot," an official had stated.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)