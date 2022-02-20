Russia May Start Biggest European War Since 1945 in Ukraine: UK PM Boris Johnson

UK PM Boris Johnson spoke to the BBC.
(Photo: YouTube/BBC News)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, 20 February, that there were "all the signs" that Russia was preparing to start the biggest European conflict in 70 years, warning that such a step would result in financial sanctions from Britain.
"The fact is that all the signs are that the plan has already in some senses begun," he said in a BBC interview, agreeing with the statement from his American counterpart, President Joe Biden on imposing "swift and severe costs on Russia".
Johnson warned of imposing financial restrictions on Russia if it "invades" or "overwhelms" Ukraine. Speaking of prohibiting Russian companies from raising money in UK markets, he said that the USA would also impose similar restrictions. "That will hit very, very hard," he said.
Saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin was possibly thinking in an illogical manner about the matter at hand, Johnson said that any conflict would be "bloody and protracted" as Putin did not "see the disaster ahead," BBC noted.
As tensions mount in Ukraine, students and non-essential Indians currently in the country have been advised to temporarily leave, in a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs on 20 February. This comes after NATO's warning of an imminent invasion in Ukraine.