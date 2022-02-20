Russia May Start Biggest European War Since 1945 in Ukraine: UK PM Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, 20 February, that there were "all the signs" that Russia was preparing to start the biggest European conflict in 70 years, warning that such a step would result in financial sanctions from Britain.

"The fact is that all the signs are that the plan has already in some senses begun," he said in a BBC interview, agreeing with the statement from his American counterpart, President Joe Biden on imposing "swift and severe costs on Russia".