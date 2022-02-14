Joe Biden, Ukrainian Prez Agree To Pursue 'Diplomacy & Deterrence' Amid Tensions

Meanwhile, satellite images captured Russian deployments in Belarus, Crimea and western Russia, indicating a rise in the nation's border forces, NDTV reported.

As per visuals released by Maxar, new deployments of troops and equipment were seen on 10 February at the Oktyabrskoye airfield. Over 550 troop tents and hundreds of vehicles are reportedly stationed at the abandoned land, situated north of Simferopol.

Further, new equipments and troops also arrived on the shores of Lake Donuzla. Here, extensive artillery deployments and training movements were traced.

Additional deployment was also identified near the town of Slavne, on the northwest coast of the Crimean peninsula.

(With inputs from NDTV.)