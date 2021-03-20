Ambani Case: NIA Takes Over Mansukh Hiren’s Death Probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case of the death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the SUV that was found laden with explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence on 25 February.

A formal order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been issued to the NIA in this regard, sources told The Quint The case was so far being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Earlier on 8 March, the NIA had only taken over the case of explosives being discovered outside Antilia, which is being probed separately.