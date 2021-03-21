ATS Arrests Bookie, Cop in Connection With Mansukh Hiren’s Death

Two people were arrested on Sunday, 21 March, by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in connection with the Mansukh Hiran murder case.

Naresh Dhare, a 31 year old bookie, and Vinayak Shinde a 55-year-old suspended constable, who is presently on parole, were detained earlier on Sunday morning, and subsequently arrested.



Sources have said that the duo will be produced before a Thane court on Sunday afternoon.