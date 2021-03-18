Ambani Case: How Tides Turned for Maha Govt & Police in 20 Days

25 February: A vehicle laden with 20 gelatin sticks is found parked close to Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia. The case is taken over by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

26 February: API Sachin Vaze, heading the Crime Branch, is given charge of the case. The police traces the owner of the SUV to be one Mansukh Hiren, who had reported the car to be stolen just days before the incident.

1 March: A letter surfaces in the name of Jaish-ul-Hind, which claims to take responsibility for planting the SUV. However, a letter of denial later surfaces, with the terror outfit calling the previous letter fake and saying that it has nothing against Indian business tycoons.

5 March: Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis demands a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the matter, in the Budget Session of the Maharashtra Assembly.

6 March: In one of the biggest twists, Hiren is found dead under mysterious circumstances and his body is discovered at the Mumbra creek.