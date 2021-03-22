AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shot Found to Have 79% Efficacy in US Trial

British-Swedish pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca on Monday, 22 March said its vaccine demonstrated efficacy of 79 percent at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 and 100 percent efficacy at preventing severe disease and hospitalisation in a phase-3 trial in the US.

The results come after several countries in Europe briefly suspended the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine over fears of harmful side effects.

In the US trial, the vaccine was well tolerated, and the independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) identified no safety concerns related to the vaccine, AstraZeneca said.