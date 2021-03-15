Maha Issues New COVID Rules: Are Malls Open? Weddings Allowed?

The Maharashtra government, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, on Monday, 15 March, issued a fresh set of guidelines.
The order titled “Mission Begin Again” will remain in force till 31 March 2021.
The daily case count in the state was above 15,000 over this weekend, crossing the 16,000-mark on Sunday.
So, what are the new rules? What does this mean for political, social and religious gatherings, for movie outings and for visiting places of worship? How many people will be permitted to attend weddings, and how many can attend last rites?
Are Cinema Halls and Restaurants open?
As per the revised order, cinema halls (single screen and multiplexes), hotels and restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, conditional to them adhering to the following restrictions:
Can I visit a shopping mall?
You can. However, as per the new guidelines, no one will be allowed to enter a shopping mall unless they are wearing masks.
Further, as per the guidelines:
Are social, cultural or political gatherings allowed?
No. Social, cultural and political gatherings are not permitted.
Violation of this guideline will attract penalties under the Disaster Management Act for the owner of the premises on which such gathering is taking place.
Further, the property will be shut till the time the central government continues to notify COVID-19 as a disaster.
But what about weddings?
Weddings can still take place, but not more than 50 people will be allowed to be present at the wedding.
Violation of this norm shall also attract penalties under the Disaster Management Act for the owner of the premises on which the wedding is taking place.
The property, in this case too, will consequently be shut till the time the central government continues to notify COVID-19 as a disaster.
And how many people can be present during last rites?
Not more than 20 people will be permitted to be present for the purposes of performing last rites.
It will be the duty of the local authorities to ensure the same, said the government order.
Is home isolation allowed?
Yes, home isolation is allowed, although with the following restrictions:
Any new guidelines for offices related to health and other essential services?
Yes. Offices related to health and other essential services shall work with 50 percent attendance.
Further, work from home is advised.
Any office found to be violating these norms shall be closed till the time the central government continues to notify COVID-19 as a disaster.
And for religious places?
Management trusts of all religious places to decide and announce the maximum number of visitors per hour allowed in the premises, depending on the availability of space for movement and gathering with social distancing.
Further, the government has advised initiation and use of convenient systems like online reservations for such visits.
Entry to religious places shall be conditional to adherence of following restrictions:
Published: 15 Mar 2021,10:14 PM IST