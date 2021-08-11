Hindutva Groups Add Communal Colour To Illegal Unveiling of B'luru Shiva Statue

Posters of the statue claimed that Hindu organisations had come together to unveil the statue after it was blocked by "Christian missionaries who claimed that water levels in the lake will decrease.”

The posters had the logo of Postcard News, a fake news website. Its founder Mahesh Vikram Hegde was arrested in 2018 for spreading fake news about a Jain monk being attacked by a Muslim youth.

The petition in the court challenging the BBMP's plan was filed by the Citizens Action Group (CAG) about the plight of the city's lakes and the August 2019 order was passed after observing an intervening petition filed by Environment Support Group's Leo Saldanha.

ESG, a not-for-profit NGO was founded in 1996, with Leo Saldanha as the coordinator. The petition contested that 137 acres of land on the lake was being used for infrastructure purposes including creating an artificial island with a Shiva statue on it.

The protesters have mainly targeted ESG and Leo. But speaking to TNM, Leo Saldanha said that the court case is only about the encroachments in the lake.