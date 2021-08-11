Delhi: Students, Activists Protest Against Communal Sloganeering; Many Detained

After incendiary slogans were raised against the Muslim community at Jantar Mantar over the weekend, student activists and civil society members gathered in the national capital to protest.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Around 100 demonstraters were detained by the police when they tried to move towards Jantar Mantar, news agency PTI reported.
However, as per reports, the detainees were released later during the day.
Consequently, the Delhi Police registered a case in the matter on Monday, 9 August, and arrested six people, including former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, Vinod Sharma, Vineet Kranti, and Preet Singh for their alleged involvement.
In a statement on Tuesday, the All India Students' Association (AISA) said,
As per police officials, the protesters did not acquire the permission required to hold demonstrations and continued to protest even as the police urged them to disperse, PTI reported.
A statement from the Students Islamic Organisation of India condemned the course of action taken by the Delhi Police and iterated,
It added, "We condemn this high-handedness and blatant patronage of bigotry by Delhi Police. We demand that the detained activists must be immediately released, and those who are openly advocating bloodshed must be booked under stringent sections of the law."
Meanwhile, members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) stated that the protest aimed to give voice to the resistance against communal polarisation and reinforce the ideas of secularism and harmony.
(With inputs from PTI)
Published: 11 Aug 2021,07:15 AM IST