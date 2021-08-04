Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle: BJP Finds Balance, Ousts Yediyurappa Critics & Sons

Hours before 29 ministers of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's new Cabinet took oath, BJP cadres erupted in protest, demanding the induction of some MLAs into the cabinet.

However, among the protestors, conspicuous by their absence, were the staunch detractors of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

In Bommai's new Cabinet, except for Murugesh Nirani, the MLAs and ministers who had raised objections against Yediyurappa during his two year term, which ended on 26 July 2021, did not find a place. More surprisingly, Yediyurappa's family members, including son Vijayendra, did not make it to the Cabinet.