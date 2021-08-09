Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: Check Class 10th Result Today at 3:30pm

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2021 can be checked on KSEEB's official website: sslc.karnataka.gov.in
(Photo: The Quint)
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is all set to announce Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 result 2021 on Monday, 9 August. The result is scheduled to be announced at 3:30 PM.
Education Minister of Karnataka BC Nagesh will announce the result, it will be followed its availability on board's official website.
Therefore, the candidates who appeared for Karnataka board class 10 exam can check their result on KSEEB's official website: sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
Visit the official website of KSEEB: sslc.karnataka.gov.in
Click on SSLC Result 2021 link
Enter your roll number and other required details
Submit it
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future use
Karnataka a is one of the few states that conducted board exams during Covid-19 pandemic. SSLC 2021 exams were conducted on 19 and 22 July 2021. In the view of Covid-19 pandemic, KSSEB decided to change the format of the examination from written to multiple choice question (MCQ). One day was kept for core subject like mathematics, science, while the other one was for language exams.
At least 99.6 percent of the total registered candidates appeared for SSLC exam, reported Indian Express.
Published: 09 Aug 2021,10:15 AM IST