'Need To Be Prepared': Kolkata Turns Into Fortress Amid Anti-Bangladesh Protests

Following the altercation between the police and protesters on Tuesday, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said the force used by authorities "proved" that there was no difference between the governments of Mamata Banerjee and Muhamad Yunus.

"They (the police) unleashed hell. Barricades smashed, lathis swung like swords on defenceless protesters, women and elders dragged like criminals into prison vans, and blood spilled on Kolkata’s streets," the state's Leader of the Opposition said.

Apart from the BJP, a number of Hindutva groups had joined the demonstrations, including Bangiyo Hindu Jagran, Hindu Sanhati, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and Bajrang Dal.

Among the several demands of the protesters are the strictest possible punishment for Dipu Das' killers and police officials who allegedly "turned a blind eye" to the murder. They have also urged the Bangladesh government to crack down on those spreading "rumours" against members of the Hindu community in the country.