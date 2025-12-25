Tarique Rahman Returns to Bangladesh After 17 Years in Exile

advertisement
Tarique Rahman, son of former Bangladesh President Ziaur Rahman and ex-Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, returned to Bangladesh on 25 December 2025 after 17 years of self-imposed exile. His arrival comes ahead of the general elections scheduled for February 2026, with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) positioned as a leading contender following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in 2024.
According to The Indian Express, Tarique Rahman was acquitted of all criminal charges, including those related to corruption and the 2004 grenade attack, by the interim government in 2024. He had previously fled to London in 2008, citing politically motivated persecution and custodial torture under the former government.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Rahman’s three-day schedule began with his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, where he was received by BNP standing committee members. He then addressed supporters at a reception venue and visited his ailing mother, Khaleda Zia, at Evercare Hospital.
The article added, Rahman was accompanied by his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman, daughter Zaima Zarnaz Rahman, and their pet cat. His entourage also included two close aides. Large crowds gathered in Dhaka to welcome him, with party activists arriving from various regions.
On the second day, Rahman visited the grave of his father, Ziaur Rahman, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar and paid tribute at the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar as the report noted. He also planned to complete formalities related to his Bangladeshi national identity card and visit the grave of student leader Osman Hadi at Dhaka University.
“Back in Bangladesh skies after 6,314 days!” Rahman posted on his official social media account upon landing, as cited in the coverage.
This report mentioned, Rahman’s return is seen as pivotal for the BNP, which is expected to perform strongly in the upcoming elections. The country is currently under an interim government led by Mohammad Yunus, following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina after student-led protests in 2024.
Rahman, now 60, has been the acting chairman of the BNP since 2018 the report highlighted. His return is partly motivated by his mother’s serious illness and the party’s need for leadership during a period of political transition.
Rahman’s legal troubles began in 2007 with corruption charges and a subsequent 18-month jail term. He left for London after his release, maintaining a low profile until the recent political changes in Bangladesh the article mentioned.
“Rahman has long been groomed for leadership and often pictured with his mother. His return comes at a time when the country is facing political unrest and violent protests,” the report stated.
Rahman’s homecoming has been marked by heightened security and significant public attention as the report noted. The BNP’s ability to mobilise peacefully and the interim administration’s management of the transition are being closely watched.
The news report said, Rahman is widely regarded as the frontrunner to become Bangladesh’s next prime minister if the BNP secures a majority in the February 2026 elections.
“It is widely expected that Rahman will emerge as a winner in the parliamentary elections, scheduled for February 12,” the report summarised.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.