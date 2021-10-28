Defamation Case: Ex-CAG Vinod Rai Apologises to Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam

Former CAG Vinod Rai on Thursday, 28 October, apologised to Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam in a defamation case filed by the latter.



The case was being heard in the Patiala House Court in Delhi.



Sanjay Nirupam said, "Finally former CAG Vinod Rai tendered an unconditional apology to me in a defamation case filed by me in MM Court, Patiala House, New Delhi today. He must apologise to the nation now for all his forged reports about 2G and coal block allocations done by the UPA government."

The case pertains to a book, which was written by Vinod Rai in 2015. During its publicity Rai had allegedly said that when he was investigating the coal block allocation, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam had met him and told him not to mention Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's name.