Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Discharged From Hospital, Recovers from COVID
The Congress leader was admitted to the hospital on 19 April after testing positive for coronavirus.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was discharged from the AlIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi after recovering from COVID-19, a hospital official was quoted as saying on Thursday, 29 April.
The Congress leader was admitted to the hospital on 19 April after testing positive for coronavirus. He was showing mild symptoms and was admitted as a "matter of precaution".
The 88-year-old had received the first dose of Covaxin on 4 March and the second on 3 April.
Earlier, Singh had written a letter to PM Narendra Modi and gave him five suggestions to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.
In the letter, he had emphasised on the expansion of the COVID vaccination programme, as it is a big part of pandemic management. "The key to our fight against COVID-19 must be ramping up the vaccination effort. Currently, India has vaccinated only a small fraction of its population," Singh wrote in a letter.
India is currently in the grips of a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, the country reported yet another record spike of 3,79,257 new cases, while the death toll increased by 3,645 to 2,04,832.
