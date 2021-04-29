Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Discharged From Hospital, Recovers from COVID

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was discharged from the AlIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi after recovering from COVID-19, a hospital official was quoted as saying on Thursday, 29 April.

The Congress leader was admitted to the hospital on 19 April after testing positive for coronavirus. He was showing mild symptoms and was admitted as a "matter of precaution".

The 88-year-old had received the first dose of Covaxin on 4 March and the second on 3 April.