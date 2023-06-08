World Oceans Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Inspiring Quotes

World Oceans Day is celebrated every year on 8 June to create awareness among people regarding the significance of oceans, and the importance of preserving and conserving oceanic resources.

World Oceans Day is a necessary reminder to realise and appreciate the contribution of oceans in our lives, from providing food to regulating and supporting biodiversity and the climate.

Oceans have been exploited by humans for years now. Pollution, destruction of aquatic habitats, overfishing, and ocean acidification are some of the well-known examples of exploitation.

World Oceans Day is recognised with the aim to reduce the reckless exploitation of oceans and develop sustainable measures to protect them. Several measures like demolishing the use of plastics, developing strong environmental policies, and implementing rules and regulations to support sustainable seafood choices are some of the effective ways to protect precious natural resources like oceans.