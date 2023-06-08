World Oceans Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Inspiring Quotes

World Oceans Day 2023: Know the date, theme, history, and significance.
(Photo: iStock)
World Oceans Day is celebrated every year on 8 June to create awareness among people regarding the significance of oceans, and the importance of preserving and conserving oceanic resources.
World Oceans Day is a necessary reminder to realise and appreciate the contribution of oceans in our lives, from providing food to regulating and supporting biodiversity and the climate.
Oceans have been exploited by humans for years now. Pollution, destruction of aquatic habitats, overfishing, and ocean acidification are some of the well-known examples of exploitation.
World Oceans Day is recognised with the aim to reduce the reckless exploitation of oceans and develop sustainable measures to protect them. Several measures like demolishing the use of plastics, developing strong environmental policies, and implementing rules and regulations to support sustainable seafood choices are some of the effective ways to protect precious natural resources like oceans.
The concept of celebrating ocean day on a global level was first proposed in 1992 by the Canadian government at the Earth Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Since the proposal was highly supported and appreciated by delegates, the UN General Assembly passed an official resolution to celebrate the 8 June as the World Oceans Day.
Every year, the World Oceans Day is celebrated under a specific theme. This year, the theme of World Oceans day 2023 is "Planet Ocean: The Tides are Changing."
World Oceans Day is recognized annually to take actionable measures and initiatives regarding preservation of marine ecosystems, adoption of sustainable fishing practices, reducing pollution of oceans, and other major ocean related problems.
Every year, on the occasion of World Oceans Day, activities, seminars, educational workshops, and events are held by government and non-government organizations to aware people about the harmful effects of exploiting the oceans.
World Oceans Day has become quite popular over the years on an international level. It provides a platform for people to raise awareness about the role of oceans in supporting life on earth, and take steps to protect these precious natural resources for the upcoming generations.
"With every drop of water you drink, every breath you take, you’re connected to the sea. No matter where on Earth you live." [Sylvia Earle].
“We ourselves feel what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop.” [Mother Teresa].
"The ocean stirs the heart, inspires the imagination and brings eternal joy to the soul." [Robert Wyland].
"The ocean makes me feel really small and it makes me put my whole life into perspective… it humbles you and makes you feel almost like you’ve been baptized. I feel born again when I get out of the ocean." [Beyoncé].
"The ocean is like a big blue heart that connects all living creatures. We must protect it for the sake of our own survival." [Eugenie Clark].
"The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever." [Jacques Yves Cousteau].
"The sea possesses a power over one’s moods that has the effect of a will. The sea can hypnotize. Nature in general can do so." [Henrik Ibsen].
"We absolutely need to clean up the plastic that’s already in the ocean. It won’t go away by itself. But we do also need to make sure that no more plastic enters the oceans in the first place. These things should go hand in hand." [Boyan Slat].
"Limitless and immortal, the waters are the beginning and end of all things on earth." [Heinrich Zimmer].
"The ocean is a global commons, a precious resource that belongs to all of us. It’s our duty to protect and preserve it for future generations." [Emily Penn].
