World Hypertension Day 2023: Theme, History, and Significance

World Hypertension Day is celebrated on 17 May every year with an aim to raise awareness about hypertension and its symptoms. Hypertension is the word used for the condition of high blood pressure. Hypertension occurs when the blood pressure rises to the level of 140/90. When the blood pressure measurement goes over 180/120, it is considered dangerous.

Hypertension is a condition to worry about because it can cause cardiovascular diseases and also increases the risk of premature death. Earlier the problem of hypertension was experienced by older generation but now it is experienced by young people as well.

Some of the main causes of Hypertension are poor lifestyle choices, poor dietary choices and a sedentary lifestyle which involves less workout.

Let's know about the theme, history, and significance for world hypertension day 2023.