World Hypertension Day 2023: Theme, History, and Significance

World Hypertension Day 2023
(Image: iStock)
World Hypertension Day is celebrated on 17 May every year with an aim to raise awareness about hypertension and its symptoms. Hypertension is the word used for the condition of high blood pressure. Hypertension occurs when the blood pressure rises to the level of 140/90. When the blood pressure measurement goes over 180/120, it is considered dangerous.
Hypertension is a condition to worry about because it can cause cardiovascular diseases and also increases the risk of premature death. Earlier the problem of hypertension was experienced by older generation but now it is experienced by young people as well.
Some of the main causes of Hypertension are poor lifestyle choices, poor dietary choices and a sedentary lifestyle which involves less workout.
Let's know about the theme, history, and significance for world hypertension day 2023.
For year this year, the day will be celebrated on the last year's theme of World Hypertension Day, 'Measure your blood pressure accurately, control it, live longer' since no new theme has been announced for this year.
It is a request to people to keep their health in check and make sure the blood pressure count is within healthy limits to prevent strokes.
World Hypertension Day was observed for the first time on 14 May 2005 by the World Hypertension League, an umbrella organization that consists of 85 national hypertension societies that share a common aim to raise awareness about the problem of hypertension.
The next year, that is 2006, the day was observed on 17 May and has been celebrated on the same date since then. World Hypertension League aims not only to raise awareness about hypertension but also to study more about its causes so that more and more people an be educated about the prevention methods, since the condition affects more than a billion people.
World Hypertension Day focuses bringing in effective methods to communicate and educate people about the importance of raising awareness on the early diagnosis of high blood pressure so that several lives can be saved and premature deaths can be prevented.
High blood pressure increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases like coronary heart disease and strokes. It also triggers chronic kidney disease, heart failure, and dementia.
