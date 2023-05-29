World No Tobacco Day 2023 Date: Theme, History, Significance & Other Details

World No Tobacco Day 2023: Here is the date, theme, history, and significance.
(Photo: iStock)
World No Tobacco Day is observed every year on 31 May to create awareness among people about the health risks and hazards of tobacco consumption. The day is recognised to highlight the harmful effects of tobacco utilisation and promote effective policies and laws that will cut down on global tobacco use.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "This yearly celebration informs the public on the dangers of using tobacco, the business practices of tobacco companies, what WHO is doing to fight the tobacco epidemic, and what people around the world can do to claim their right to health and healthy living and to protect future generations."
According to the World Health Organization, the theme of World No Tobacco Day 2023 is "We Need Food, Not Tobacco."
The 2023 global campaign aims to raise awareness about alternative crop production and marketing opportunities for tobacco farmers and encourage them to grow sustainable, nutritious crops. It will also aim to expose the tobacco industry’s efforts to interfere with attempts to substitute tobacco growing with sustainable crops, thereby contributing to the global food crisis, says WHO.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) launched World No Tobacco Day in 1987 to raise awareness of the pervasiveness of tobacco smoking and its negative consequences on public health. The day aims to create public awareness about the risks of tobacco use, advance initiates for controlling tobacco smoking, and assist smokers in stopping the utilization of smoking.
The use of tobacco continues to be a serious global health issue, contributing to millions of deaths annually and placing a heavy financial and social burden on individuals, families, and societies.
The significance of World No Tobacco Day is to spread knowledge of the negative effects of tobacco use, including its relation to a number of illnesses like cancer, cardiovascular problems, and respiratory issues. It emphasises the necessity of concerted efforts to lessen tobacco usage and advance a world free of tobacco.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)