World Bee Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Images, Messages, SMS, WhatsApp Status

World Bee Day is celebrated on 20 May every year all across the world. On this day, beekeeping events are conducted all around the world with an aim to educate the general public about the importance of bees and beekeeping. It is to raise awareness among people about about the role of bees as pollinators and how they help to revive forest cover.
The bee population is under threat and this day helps educate people so as to how to protect bees and other pollinators. The Slovenian Beekeepers’ Association took the initiative for World Bee Day.
Bees contribute to crop and plant cultivation thus playing a crucial in our fight to end world hunger and poverty. We celebrate World Bee Day to raise awareness of the importance of bee conservation.
Below are the messages, wishes, quotes, and images for the celebration of World Bee day 2023.
‘The bee is domesticated but not tamed’ - William Longgood
‘I go to books and to nature as the bee goes to a flower, for a nectar that I can make into my own honey’ – John Burroughs
‘Word are like bees – some create honey and others leave a sting’ – Unknown
‘If you have no honey in your pot, have some in your mouth’ - Benjamin Franklin
‘Handle a book as a bee does a flower, extract its sweetness but do not damage it’ - John Muir
‘The lovely flowers embarrass me; they make me regret I am not a bee’ – Emily Dickinson
‘It was the bumble bee and the butterfly who survived, not the dinosaur’ – Meridel Le Sueur
‘A bee is never as busy as it seems; it’s just that it can’t buzz any slower’ - Kin Hubbard
'Our treasure lies in the beehive of our knowledge. We are perpetually on the way thither, being by nature winged insects and honey gatherers of the mind’ – Nietzsche
‘If you want to gather honey, don’t kick over the beehive’ - Abraham Lincoln
‘The bee’s life is like a magic well: the more you draw from it, the more it fills with water’ - Karl Von Frisch
