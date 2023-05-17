International Museum Day 2023: 15 World's Bizarre Museums You Must Know Exist

International Museum Day 2023: 15 Bizarre Museums People Must Know.
(Photo: iStock)
International Museum Day is observed annually on 18 May to raise awareness of the value of museums to society. It strives to increase understanding of how important museums are for heritage preservation, educational opportunities, and cross-cultural interaction.
In an effort to engage visitors and emphasise their collections, museums all around the world organise special exhibitions, tours, seminars, and other events on this day. The International Museum Day acts as a forum for highlighting the importance of museums as organisations that support the growth of communities and promote understanding between various cultures.
Let us read about the 15 most bizarre museums of the world that people don't believe even exist.`
1. Avanos Hair Museum in Turkey: Thousands of hairpieces donated by female visitors are displayed at this museum, creating an intriguing and eclectic exhibit.
2. Museum of Bad Art in USA: This museum promotes the eccentric and odd things by showcasing works of art that are 'bad' in execution either purposefully or unintentionally.
3. Museum of Vampires and Legendary Creatures in France: This museum explores the myths and tales relating to vampires and other supernatural beings, and it is housed in a mediaeval castle.
4. Museum of Broken Relationships in Croatia: This museum has a collection of sentimental things, which people donated following the breakup of their love relationships, and is accompanied by a narrative that explains its emotional meaning.
5. Icelandic Phallological Museum in Iceland: This museum explores the subject of human and animal sexuality, and is well known for its enormous collection of phallic specimens from diverse animal species.
6. Sulabh International Museum of Toilets in India: Located in New Delhi, this museum offers a distinctive viewpoint on hygienic practises over the ages by emphasising the history and evolution of toilets.
7. Cancun Underwater Museum in Mexico: This museum offers a distinctive diving experience where visitors get a chance to admire the artworks while exploring the marine environment. There are hundreds of submerged sculptures in this underwater art gallery.
8. Museum of Witchcraft and Magic in UK: This museum explores the background and folklore of witchcraft. It showcases artefacts and sculptures that are connected to ancient magical practises.
9. Museum of Childhood in Scotland: This museum provides a nostalgic trip through the ancient times of play and childhood by showcasing a wide collection of toys and childhood artefacts.
10. Museum of Funeral Carriages in Spain: This museum is bizarre as it displays a variety of funeral vehicles and exquisitely made hearses and carriages used in funeral processions.
11. Museum of the Holy Souls in Purgatory in Italy: This museum is constructed on the idea that there are souls imprisoned in purgatory and showcases items that purportedly bear marks made by the hands of these spirits.
12. Museum of Torture Instruments in Netherlands: This museum explores the gruesome history of torture and exhibits numerous tools and techniques used to punish and cause suffering throughout time.
13. Museum of Bread Culture in Germany: This museum showcases the history and cultural importance of bread with displays on numerous bread varieties, baking methods, and significant role of bread in diverse cultures.
14. Museum of Medieval Torture Instruments in Italy: Similar to the Museum of Torture Instruments in Netherlands, this Italian enterprise offers an extensive collection of medieval torture tools.
15. Meguro Parasitological Museum in Japan: This museum, which is devoted to the study and presentation of parasites, gives a detailed illustration of these frequently overlooked organisms.
